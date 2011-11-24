FRANKFURT Deutsche Telekom and AT&T withdrew their application for approval by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission of a planned $39 billion deal for T-Mobile USA to focus on obtaining the green light from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ).

Here are some views from analysts on the withdrawal:

STEFAN BORSCHEID, ANALYST AT LBBW, STUTTGART:

"This is clearly negative news for Deutsche Telekom and further lowers the likelihood that the deal will be approved."

"In view of the ongoing contract subscriber losses and relatively low margins at T-Mobile USA, time is not playing in favor of Deutsche Telekom, in our view."

ADRIAN PEHL, ANALYST AT EQUINET, FRANKFURT:

"Assuming the DoJ would approve the deal, the FCC review will call again for more patience and the merger should probably not happen in the time frame until the second quarter of 2012."

"After the DoJ had already halted the transaction, we lowered our pro-merger probability from 60 percent to 20 percent. Now, the likelihood falls probably further to 5 percent."

LAWRENCE SUGARMAN, ANALYST AT RBS, LONDON:

"The news this morning doesn't come as a big surprise given that the FCC had earlier this week indicated that they would be submitting the deal for an administrative review."

"We see it as a positive that AT&T is now providing for the break-up fee as it de-risks the scenario that Deutsche Telekom walks away from the situation completely empty-handed."

(Compiled by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)