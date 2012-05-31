NEW DELHI Norway's Telenor (TEL.OL) is confident of roping in a new partner in India before a radio airwaves auction due by end-August, a senior company executive said on Thursday.

Telenor, whose majority-owned Indian unit is among the carriers whose telecoms permits are set to be revoked after a court order, is waiting for final rules before deciding on its participation in the auction, Sigve Brekke, head of the company's Asian operations, told reporters in New Delhi.

The company, however, is already in talks with "a handful" of local companies for a possible partnership as it aims to scrap its current partnership with Indian real estate company Unitech Ltd (UNTE.NS), he said.

After the JV's licenses were among those ordered to be revoked in an alleged scandal, Telenor accused Unitech of "fraud and misrepresentation" and is seeking to migrate the joint venture business to a new company to seek fresh operating licenses.

Telenor must have a local company as its partner to operate in India as the country caps foreign holding in telecoms at 74 percent.

Unitech has appealed to a local court seeking to restrain Telenor from investing in any new telecoms venture in India.

The airwaves auction is the last chance for Telenor and other affected carriers to win back permits. But the telecoms industry is protesting a proposed auction starting price that it says is too high and other rules.

A ministerial panel, which has the final say on the auction rules, is expected meet next week.

Brekke urged the Indian government to allow auction winners to pay the bid price in installments, citing difficulties in bank funding to the sector after the license scandal.

Telenor will have to spend at least $3.23 billion for 5 mega hertz of spectrum each in all of India's 22 telecoms zones, if the current regulatory proposals are accepted. The Norwegian firm has threatened that it will pull out of India if the government goes ahead with regulator's auction proposals.

Telenor's India unit, which operates under the Uninor brand, has been the most aggressive of newer telecoms carriers, and had 43.6 million customers as of April, or a nearly 5 percent share of the market of more than 900 million mobile users.

