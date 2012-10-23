OSLO Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor (TEL.OL) reported third-quarter earnings ahead of forecasts on Tuesday.

Telenor, which has over 150 million subscribers across Europe and Asia, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 6.1 percent to 8.796 billion crowns ($1.53 billion), beating the average of forecasts for 8.54 billion crowns.

Telenor, which inadvertently released the report ahead of its 0500 GMT release time on Wednesday also slightly lowered its full-year revenue growth guidance to around 4 percent, from a previous target for above 4 percent.

