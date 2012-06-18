MEXICO CITY Broadcaster Televisa said on Monday it had accepted the conditions imposed by Mexico's competition watchdog to approve its bid for half of cellphone company Iusacell, but Iusacell said it was still evaluating the ruling.

Cofeco slapped several conditions on the transaction, which were made public last week. Iusacell said the conditions were extremely harsh, costly and difficult to meet.

The tie-up is expected to create a stronger contender in the Mexican mobile market, led by companies owned by the world's richest man, Carlos Slim.

Luis Nino de Rivera, a spokesman for Iusacell's holding Grupo Salinas, told Reuters on Monday that Iusacell was still evaluating the ruling from the federal competition commission (Cofeco).

"Each one has to make its own evaluation. The joint evaluation of the business was made a long time ago," he said.

Televisa gave Iusacell the $1.6 billion it offered for 50 percent of the mobile company months ago, before the transaction was approved by regulators.

The Televisa and Iusacell deal is tightly linked to a planned auction of television frequencies. Regulators have conditioned the future of the tie-up to the successful conclusion of the auction.

"If after 24 months the auction of a third television network has not been made successfully, it will automatically trigger a mechanism to dissolve the partnership between Televisa and Grupo Salinas in Iusacell," regulators said.

Under the conditions set by Cofeco, Televisa and TV Azteca will also have to refrain from forcing would-be TV advertisers to become Iusacell customers.

Asked if Iusacell was working on a "Plan B" if they decided not to accept the Cofeco conditions, Nino de Rivera said: "We are working on that, in all the alternatives we have." He declined to elaborate.

Televisa on Monday declined to comment further on Iusacell.

Regulators' concerns that the Televisa-Iusacell deal could lead to additional concentration of content in the telecoms and media industries were reflected in the list of conditions, which also extended to advertising and pay-TV packages.

Iusacell's sister company is TV Azteca, Mexico's No. 2 broadcaster. Both are owned by media baron Ricardo Salinas Pliego. The mobile company has until mid-week to say whether it will accept the Cofeco conditions.

