Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
MEXICO CITY Mexican broadcaster Televisa said on Wednesday the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had given approval for Televisa to own up to 40 percent of U.S. Spanish-language peer Univision's voting stock and up to 49 percent of its common shares.
The decision came as the FCC approved a move to raise the total number of shares in Univision that can be held by foreign investors to 49 percent from 25 percent, Televisa, Mexico's dominant broadcaster, said in a statement.
London Stock Exchange (LSE) is to buy Citigroup's Yield Book fixed-income analytics service and its related indexing business for $685 million in cash, the LSE's first big deal since its merger with Deutsche Boerse fell through in March.