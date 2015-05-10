LONDON Jason Watkins beat out Benedict Cumberbatch to take the best actor honour at Britain's top television awards on Sunday, while Georgina Campbell was named best actress by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

Cumberbatch, who plays Sherlock in the hit series of the same name, has been nominated more times than anyone else in the top categories of the BAFTA television awards, but had to forgo it once again as Watkins won for his portrayal of the title character in "The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies".

The drama, which tells the true story of the title character’s false accusation of murder and the media vilification that followed, also received the award for best mini-series.

Campbell won for her portrayal of a victim of domestic abuse in the BBC Three drama "Murdered by My Boyfriend".

Stephen Rea won Supporting Actor for his role in the political thriller "The Honourable Woman".

Gemma Jones, who was last nominated in 1977, received her first BAFTA for "Marvellous", a biopic of Neil Baldwin, who had been diagnosed as having learning difficulties but went on to become a successful circus clown.

"Marvellous" also won in the category of "Single Drama".

The winner in the international category was "True Detective", starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as two Louisiana detectives in their 17-year pursuit of a killer.

