Palestinian film festival opens in Gaza
GAZA The Gaza Strip's film festival opened on Friday with artists and audience walking along a red carpet laid on a floor built from the rubble of homes destroyed in wars with Israel.
Oct 5 - Actress Sarah Jessica Parker hinted talks were underway for a third 'Sex and the City' movie, while appearing at the premiere of her new television series 'Divorce' on Tuesday.
"I described it as being not on the table but in the warming drawer," Parker said in New York, where she was joined on the blue carpet by former 'Sex and the City' cast mates Cynthia Nixon and Mario Cantone.
'Sex and the City' won eight Golden Globes awards and enthralled millions during its six-season run, which ended in 2004, but later spawned two films in 2008 and 2010.
(Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
SHANGHAI Walt Disney Co's latest outing of "Pirates of the Caribbean" rolled out the red carpet in Shanghai on Thursday in a rare world premiere in China for a Hollywood blockbuster as U.S. producers look to woo moviegoers in the Middle Kingdom.