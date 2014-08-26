Following is a list of nominees in key categories for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in U.S. television, which will be awarded in a ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Breaking Bad"

"Downton Abbey"

"House of Cards"

"Mad Men"

"Game of Thrones"

"True Detective"

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bryan Cranston, "Breaking Bad"

Matthew McConaughey, "True Detective"

Woody Harrelson, "True Detective"

Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"

Jon Hamm, "Mad Men"

Jeff Daniels, "The Newsroom"

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Claire Danes, "Homeland"

Michelle Dockery, "Downton Abbey"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Kerry Washington, "Scandal"

Julianna Margulies, "Good Wife"

Lizzy Caplan, "Masters of Sex"

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Aaron Paul, "Breaking Bad"

Jim Carter, "Downton Abbey"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"

Jon Voight, "Ray Donovan"

Josh Charles, "The Good Wife"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Anna Gunn, "Breaking Bad"

Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey"

Joanne Froggatt, "Downton Abbey"

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"

Christina Hendricks, "Mad Men"

Christine Baranski, "The Good Wife"

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"The Big Bang Theory"

"Louie"

"Modern Family"

"Orange Is the New Black"

"Veep"

"Silicon Valley"

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Don Cheadle, "House of Lies"

Ricky Gervais, "Derek"

Matt LeBlanc, "Episodes"

Louis C.K., "Louie"

Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Lena Dunham, "Girls"

Edie Falco, "Nurse Jackie"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Amy Poehler, "Parks and Recreation"

Taylor Schilling, "Orange Is the New Black"

Melissa McCarthy, "Mike & Molly"

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Adam Driver, "Girls"

Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, "Modern Family"

Fred Armisen, "Portlandia"

Tony Hale, "Veep"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Julie Bowen, "Modern Family"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Kate Mulgrew, "Orange Is the New Black"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Mayim Bialik, "The Big Bang Theory"

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"

BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

"American Horror Story: Coven"

"Bonnie & Clyde"

"Fargo"

"Luther"

"The White Queen"

"Treme"

ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Chiwetel Ejiofor, "Dancing on the Edge"

Martin Freeman, "Fargo"

Billy Bob Thornton, "Fargo"

Idris Elba, "Luther"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: His Last Vow (Masterpiece)

Mark Ruffalo, "The Normal Heart"

ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Helena Bonham Carter, "Burton and Taylor"

Minnie Driver, "Return to Zero"

Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story: Coven"

Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Coven"

Cicely Tyson, "The Trip to Bountiful"

Kristen Wiig, "The Spoils of Babylon"

BEST REALITY TV PROGRAM

"Antiques Roadshow"

"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"

"MythBusters"

"Shark Tank"

"Undercover Boss"

"Who Do You Think You Are?"

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

"Dancing With the Stars"

"Project Runway"

"So You Think You Can Dance"

"The Amazing Race"

"The Voice"

"Top Chef"

