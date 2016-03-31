Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh shines a light on the world of transactional relationships in "The Girlfriend Experience," a limited TV series premiering on US cable network Starz on April 10.

The show follows law student Christine Reade, played by Riley Keough, as she juggles school and life as a high priced escort, providing clients with emotional and sexual relationships.

"I thought it was going to be a lot more taxing emotionally and difficult. But it was actually like very easy because Christine is a very strong, happy - she's fine with all the things she is doing," said Keough, who is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of the late singer Elvis Presley.