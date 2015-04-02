Cast member Kevin Spacey poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series ''House of Cards'' at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2014. Season 2 premieres on Netflix on February 14. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Netflix Inc's popular political thriller "House of Cards" will return for a fourth season in 2016, according to the show's Twitter account.

"House of Cards," the first online-only series to win an Emmy Award, tweeted its fourth season renewal along with the popular signature line of protagonist Frank Underwood, "I will leave a legacy."

Starring Kevin Spacey as the underhanded Congressman Francis Underwood, "House of Cards" put a new twist on the binge-watching trend in television as Netflix made all the season episodes available at once. (bit.ly/1EZiaYP)

The political drama, based on a book and a BBC miniseries of the same name, has also had a positive impact on subscriber growth, according to Netflix.

(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)