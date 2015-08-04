NEW YORK After 16 years of satirizing the eccentricities of American politics, TV news and culture, Jon Stewart steps down from Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" on Thursday.

Here are some milestones of his tenure on "The Daily Show", whose influence on American life is much larger than its small nightly TV audience.

- Stewart took over as host in January 1999

- "The Daily Show" won 18 Primetime Emmy Awards

- Stewart hosted the Oscars twice, in 2006 and 2008

- "The Daily Show" Twitter account has 3.7 million followers

- The regular TV audience for nightly broadcasts of "The Daily Show" is about 1.5 to 2 million people, or less than 1 percent of the U.S. population

- A 2004 Pew Research Center poll found that 21 percent of 18-29 year olds cited "The Daily Show" as their regular source of political news.

- Stewart helped launch the careers of Stephen Colbert, Larry Wilmore and John Oliver

- Prominent "Daily Show" guests included U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden, former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, science fiction writer Kurt Vonnegut and numerous celebrities.

- Favorite targets for satire included Fox News, Bill O'Reilly, former U.S. President George W. Bush, Donald Trump, Sarah Palin, Glenn Beck, the Tea Party, Obamacare, the 24/7 news cycle of cable TV news.

- Jon Stewart topped a July 2009 Time magazine poll as the most trusted U.S. newscaster, with 44 percent of the vote, ahead of NBC's "Nightly News" anchor Brian Williams.

- Some 200,000 people attended Stewart and Colbert's "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., days ahead of 2010 U.S. mid-term elections.

- In 2014, Stewart released his first movie, "Rosewater," which he wrote and directed, about the real-life detention in Iran of Iranian-Canadian journalist Maziar Bahari. The movie won a Freedom of Expression award from the National Board of Review.

- Stewart, 52, hosts his last edition of "The Daily Show," on Aug. 6 with fellow comedians Amy Schumer, Louis C.K. and Denis Leary as his guests.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Eric Walsh)