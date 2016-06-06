The final three contestants Miss Georgia Emanii Davis (L), Miss Hawaii Chelsea Hardin (C) and Miss District of Columbia Deshauna Barber are shown on stage during the 2016 Miss USA pageant at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Deshauna Barber of the District of Columbia (R) celebrates next to Miss Alabama Peyton Brown as she is named one of the final three contestants during the 2016 Miss USA pageant at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Deshauna Barber of the District of Columbia (R) responds to a judge's question with Miss USA co-hosts Julianne Hough (C) and Terrence 'J' Jenkins during the 2016 Miss USA pageant at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Deshauna Barber of the District of Columbia poses at a news conference after being crowned Miss USA 2016 during the 2016 Miss USA pageant at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Deshauna Barber (L) of the District of Columbia reacts with first runner-up Chelsea Hardin of Hawaii after being announced as Miss USA 2016 during the 2016 Miss USA pageant at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Deshauna Barber of the District of Columbia reacts after being crowned Miss USA during the 2016 Miss USA pageant at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Deshauna Barber (C) of the District of Columbia celebrates with other contestants after being crowned Miss USA 2016 during the 2016 Miss USA pageant at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A 26-year-old Army officer from the District of Columbia was crowned winner of the Miss USA pageant on Sunday.

Deshauna Barber, an IT analyst for the Department of Commerce, triumphed over 51 other contestants, including first runner-up Chelsea Hardin, representing Hawaii, to claim victory in the annual contest which was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

As one of the contestants, Barber was asked a question about women soldiers and replied "We are just as tough as men."

For her question as one of five finalists, Hardin was asked whether she would support Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, former owner of the pageant, if the U.S. election were held tomorrow.

The question brought jeers from the audience and criticism on social media. In her reply, Hardin declined to name either candidate, instead addressing qualities a president should possess.

The other finalists were from Georgia, Alabama and California.

Barber will go on to compete as the U.S. representative at the annual Miss Universe pageant later this year.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Robert Birsel)