LOS ANGELES The people have spoken and superheroes continue to rule the movie pack, as Captain America, Iron Man and Batman were among the top winners at the People's Choice awards on Wednesday.

"Iron Man" and "Avengers" star Robert Downey Jr. was named favorite movie actor for the fourth year in a row, and favorite dramatic actor.

"I want to eat you up and you're never going anywhere," Downey said, quoting his toddler son.

Downey's fellow Avenger, "Captain America" star Chris Evans won favorite action movie actor, and said "I don't win stuff so this is kind of cool," as he accepted the crystal statuette.

Amy Adams awarded her "Batman vs. Superman" costar Ben Affleck with the favorite humanitarian award, praising his work in providing aid and trying to change policy to help improve the lives of the people of Eastern Congo.

"I've been called a lot of things in my life but I'm not sure if humanitarian is ever one of them," Affleck said.

"The one way to combat the sad things we see, the terrible things we see, is to bring a little bit of kindness into the world," he added, dedicating the award to his Eastern Congo Initiative.

The People's Choice Awards are voted for by fans online in categories spanning film, television and music. The ceremony, aired live on the CBS network, kicks off Hollywood's annual awards season that culminates with the Academy Awards on Feb. 22.

Disney's "Maleficent" triumphed over "Captain America," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "22 Jump Street" and "X-Men: Days of Future Past" for favorite movie.

Melissa McCarthy won the People's Choice award for favorite comedic movie actress, while Adam Sandler won favorite comedic movie actor for the fifth consecutive year.

At 93, Betty White - best known for her role in the "Golden Girls" sitcom - was named favorite TV icon, accepting her award amid a standing ovation.

"When Melissa McCarthy came up on stage earlier tonight, she said she'd stay with us as long as you'd let her - you've abused that privilege with me," the actress quipped.

"The Big Bang Theory" was named favorite TV show, and Viola Davis won favorite actress in a new TV series for "How to Get Away With Murder," and thanked the show's creators for "thinking of a leading lady who looks like my classic beauty."

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea won favorite hip hop artist and also performed her hit "Beg For It."

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Richard Pullin)