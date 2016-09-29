Cast member Angela Sarafyan attends the premiere of the HBO series 'Westworld' in Hollywood, California, U.S. September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Shannon Woodward attends the premiere of the HBO series 'Westworld' in Hollywood, California, U.S. September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member James Marsden attends the premiere of the HBO series 'Westworld' in Hollywood, California, U.S. September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Luke Hemsworth attends the premiere of the HBO series 'Westworld' in Hollywood, California, U.S. September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Evan Rachel Wood attends the premiere of the HBO series 'Westworld' in Hollywood, California, U.S. September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Ingrid Bolso Berdal attends the premiere of the HBO series 'Westworld' in Hollywood, California, U.S. September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Ingrid Bolso Berdal attends the premiere of the HBO series 'Westworld' in Hollywood, California, U.S. September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Executive producer J.J. Abrams attends the premiere of the HBO series 'Westworld' in Hollywood, California, U.S. September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Thandie Newton attends the premiere of the HBO series 'Westworld' in Hollywood, California, U.S. September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LONDON An all-star cast, including Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris and Thandie Newton, come together in television drama "Westworld", an HBO sci-fi thriller series inspired by Michael Crichton's 1973 film.

The 10-episode series, is "set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past ...(and) is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin", according to the cable network.

At the series premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, actress Evan Rachel Wood said the script was "the best writing I've read maybe or that I've been a part of really ever."

The drama kicks off Sunday.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)