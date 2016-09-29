Oscars chief Boone Isaacs steps down from governors board
LOS ANGELES The departing president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars, said on Friday she is also stepping down from the board of governors.
LONDON An all-star cast, including Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris and Thandie Newton, come together in television drama "Westworld", an HBO sci-fi thriller series inspired by Michael Crichton's 1973 film.
The 10-episode series, is "set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past ...(and) is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin", according to the cable network.
At the series premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, actress Evan Rachel Wood said the script was "the best writing I've read maybe or that I've been a part of really ever."
The drama kicks off Sunday.
Footage of The Beatles on the set of their 1965 film "Help!" is being offered for sale after 50 years if being hidden in storage.