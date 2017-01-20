STOCKHOLM Swedish telecom operator Telia (TELIA.ST) is mulling a bid for Denmark's TDC (TDC.CO), Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Copenhagen-listed TDC, with a market capitalization of 30 billion Danish crowns ($4.29 billion), would become the biggest acquisition ever by a listed Swedish company if the deal where to go through, according to the newspaper.

Telia, valued just above four times higher with a market capitalization of 159 billion Swedish crowns ($17.74 billion), would likely have to make a share rights issue to finance the deal, Dagens Industri reports.

Sweden holds a 37 percent stake in Telia and the government's willingness to do a deal is unknown.

