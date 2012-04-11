MOSCOW/STOCKHOLM The Russian billionaires behind the country's second-largest mobile phone operator MegaFon MGFON.UL are in talks to shake up ownership of the company and could revive long-held plans to list the firm on the stock market.

MegaFon, owned by oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman and a third shareholder Nordic telecoms firm Teliasonera TLSN.ST, has previously looked at floating but never pulled the trigger because of a lack of agreement among its owners.

Several banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday that MegaFon is again considering an initial public offering (IPO) as one option, although there are no concrete plans and it has not yet hired investment banks.

Teliasonera, which owns 43.8 percent of Megafon, said on Wednesday that talks between the three shareholders about the "future ownership structure and governance of MegaFon," were under way but had not led to any agreement yet.

Fridman's Altimo, which owns 25.1 percent, confirmed the talks, while a spokeswoman for Usmanov, who owns 31.1 percent of MegaFon, declined to comment.

YOTA DEAL

A MegaFon executive in 2008 estimated an IPO could value it at 15-20 percent lower than rivals MTS (MBT.N) and Vimpelcom VIP.N - valued today at $17.6 billion and $17.1 billion respectively, according to the companies' data.

Since then, MegaFon has invested heavily in network infrastructure and overtaken Vimpelcom to become Russia's second-largest operator with around 62 million Russian subscribers and sales last year of more than $8 billion.

Another option that has been speculated about in Russian media is a sale of Fridman's 25.1 percent stake to Usmanov for about $5 billion, or that Usmanov would trade part of his stake for part of Russian next-generation telecoms provider Yota.

A merger between MegaFon and state-controlled Rostelecom (RTKM.MM), was also speculated about a year ago.

"I think the company may be preparing for M&A activity and maybe not all shareholders are ready to support it," said Viktor Klimovich, a sector analyst at VTB Capital in Moscow.

One Moscow-based investment banker said it is possible MegaFon is considering an IPO because its owners can't agree on valuations for selling stakes.

MegaFon declined to comment. Altimo, the telecoms unit of Fridman's Alfa-Group, declined to comment on a possible IPO. TeliaSonera also declined to comment beyond its statement.

The motives of Fridman are unclear, Citi analyst Dalibor Vavruska wrote in a note, adding that Alfa has not committed any new capital to major telecoms expansion for years.

"For Alfa, the MegaFon stake has from the beginning been a financial investment rather than a strategic one, and it may have decided that the time is ripe to exit," said VTB's Klimovich.

For Usmanov, a deal to buy part of Yota, would gain him a stake in a company with access to frequencies for the next-generation high-speed mobile technology LTE (Long Term Evolution), also known as 4G.

($1 = 29.7435 Russian roubles)

(Writing and additional reporting by Megan Davies; Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Douglas Busvine in Moscow; Editing by Erica Billingham)