Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings TEM.UL has sold its roughly 1.4 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries APBB.SI to Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS), two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

A Temasek spokeswoman confirmed that it had sold its stake in APB but did not identify the buyer. The sources declined to be identified because the information is not public.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Anthony Barker)