Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 percent of Forestar for $520 million
U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc said on Monday it had offered to buy 75 percent of real estate development company Forestar Group Inc for about $520 million.
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings TEM.UL has sold its roughly 1.4 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries APBB.SI to Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS), two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.
A Temasek spokeswoman confirmed that it had sold its stake in APB but did not identify the buyer. The sources declined to be identified because the information is not public.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Anthony Barker)
PARIS Societe Generale will sell up to 23 percent of its car leasing arm ALD Automotive in an initial public offering (IPO) this month, the French bank said on Monday, potentially raising as much as 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion).