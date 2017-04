Tropical depression (TD) Ten, located about 145 miles east-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, appears to be slowing down and a slow erratic motion is expected during the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an update.

The main hazard from this cyclone in the next couple of days will be life-threatening flooding over eastern Mexico, the NHC added.

(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)