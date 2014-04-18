Scrap 'nonsense' doubles format, says Jamie Murray
MELBOURNE Top men's doubles player Jamie Murray has called for an end to the ATP Tour's scoring system in the format and says there is widespread support for it to be changed.
British women's number one Laura Robson will miss the French Open and Wimbledon after having surgery on her wrist, the 20-year-old announced on Thursday.
Robson, who has a world ranking of 64, has not played since losing in the Australian Open first round to Kirsten Flipkens and will travel to the United States for the operation.
"I wanted to inform my lovely supporters that I have decided to have minor wrist surgery at the Mayo clinic with one of the best wrist doctors in the world, Dr. Richard Berger," she said on her Facebook page.
"Dr. Berger is very confident that I will be able to return to the tennis court pain free before you even have time to miss me. Although sadly, I will have to miss the French Open and Wimbledon."
Robson got to the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, and reached number 27 in the world rankings in July.
The French Open begins on May 25 while Wimbledon starts on June 23
MELBOURNE Venus Williams continued her astonishing late-career revival by felling Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6(3) on Tuesday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final in 14 years and become the oldest woman to reach the last four at Melbourne Park in the professional era.
MELBOURNE Coco Vandeweghe blasted her way into her first grand slam semi-final with a dominant display of power tennis to destroy French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4 6-0 at the Australian Open on Tuesday.