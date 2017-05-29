PARIS After a catastrophic computer failure that stranded 75,000 of its passengers at the weekend, British Airways must have been hoping to keep a low profile as its operations got back to normal on Monday.

So Britain's flag carrier could probably have done without parting John Peers, the top seed in the men's doubles competition at the French Open, from his tennis rackets en route to Paris.

"Thanks British Airways for leaving my tennis bag in London! Not like I need it for Roland Garros or anything," Peers said on his twitter feed.

"Any chance you can find and send my rackets from London to Paris please."

Peers and his Finnish partner Henri Kontinen are due to play their first match in the tournament, the second of the season's four grand slam events, on Tuesday morning against Spaniards David Marrero and Tommy Robredo.

BA had no immediate comment on the incident.

The airline was returning to normal on Monday, planning to run more than 95 percent of flights from London Heathrow and Gatwick, with only a handful of short-haul flights canceled.

