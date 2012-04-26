Shares of Teradyne Inc (TER.N) rose as much as 7 percent on Thursday, after the chip testing equipment company posted quarterly results ahead of analysts' expectations and projected significant growth for the current quarter.

The company, which makes tools used by chipmakers and foundry customers to test run their semiconductors, said the fast-growing mobile phone and communications market is driving growth.

It forecast an adjusted profit between 53 cents and 62 cents per share for the second quarter on revenue of $490 million to $530 million. Analysts on average were looking for a 37 cent a share profit on $412.8 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares rose to $18.01 to be among the top percentage gainers on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning.

