HELSINKI Konecranes KCR1V.HE plans to push ahead with a deal with U.S. crane maker Terex (TEX.N) after China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co 000157.SZ made a rival offer for it.

News on Tuesday that Terex is reviewing an unsolicited $3.3 billion offer from Zoomlion prompted a 4 percent fall in Konecrane shares on fears the move could scupper the Finnish company's own planned tie-up with Terex.

This had been expected to close in the second quarter.

Konecranes Chairman Stig Gustavson questioned how Zoomlion would finance a transaction and whether it would get a deal with Terex approved by U.S. authorities.

"This is why the market is not pricing the approach in full," Gustavson said, adding that Konecranes would pursue its merger with Terex as planned.

Zoomlion said on Wednesday in a statement that it had not signed any binding agreement with Terez and was unable to confirm whether a deal would go ahead.

Terex shares jumped 47 percent to around $22 on Tuesday, some way short of Zoomlion's offer of $30 per share.

"Our deal is well on track... Terex board must of course review (Zoomlion's) approach," he said.

Terex and Konecranes agreed an all-share merger in August 2015, hoping that a combined $10 billion in annual revenue would help them better cope with cooling Chinese and weak European demand.

Under the terms of the deal, Terex would have to pay about 37 million euros to Konecranes if it walks away.

Terex makes cranes and equipment for miners and construction companies, while Konecranes is more focused on cranes for factories, shipyards and ports.

(Editing by Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith)