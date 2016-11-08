Russian social media site tells Ukrainians how to dodge web block
MOSCOW/KIEV Vkontakte, the Russian version of Facebook, on Wednesday sent its millions of Ukrainian users instructions on how to circumvent a ban by the Ukrainian government.
LONDON The theft of money from accounts at Tesco bank is unprecedented in Britain and how it happened is still unknown, Britain's financial watchdog said on Tuesday.
Tesco Bank halted online transactions from all current accounts on Monday after money was stolen from 20,000 accounts in Britain's first such cyber heist.
"When I heard about this on Sunday I thought this looked unprecedented in the UK," Financial Conduct Authority Chief Executive Andrew Bailey told a parliamentary committee.
"It's too early to give a comprehensive account of what the root causes are," Bailey told the Treasury Select Committee.
The incident appeared to take place on the debit side of Tesco Bank's online banking, he said.
"It requires further urgent analysis to understand the broader implications of this," Bailey said.
The bank has said it will reimburse customers by the end of the day on Tuesday, he said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)
MOSCOW/KIEV Vkontakte, the Russian version of Facebook, on Wednesday sent its millions of Ukrainian users instructions on how to circumvent a ban by the Ukrainian government.
SAN FRANCISCO A computer virus that exploits the same vulnerability as the global "ransomware" attack has latched on to more than 200,000 computers and begun manufacturing digital currency, experts said Tuesday.