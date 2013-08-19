LONDON Tesco (TSCO.L) has been fined 300,000 pounds ($468,400) by a British court for misleading consumers over the pricing of strawberries.

The case, brought by Birmingham City Council against Britain's biggest retailer, relates to the misleading price of a 400g punnet of strawberries at stores in 2011.

The strawberries were marked at half price when a higher previous price had only been charged for a short period.

Tesco apologized for the error.

"We sell over 40,000 products in our stores, with thousands on promotion at any one time, but even one mistake is one too many," said a spokeswoman for the firm.

She said that since 2011 staff had been given additional training and reminded of their responsibilities to ensure Tesco always adheres to pricing guidelines.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle)