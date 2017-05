ISTANBUL Tesco's subsidiary in Turkey said on Friday it has agreed to sell 95.5 percent of its shares to rival supermarket chain Migros for 302.3 million lira ($104.33 million).

In a statement to Borsa Istanbul, the company said the transaction will be subject to regulatory approval.

The British retailer has 173 stores in Turkey and made a net loss of 574 million lira in the 2014-2015 financial year.

