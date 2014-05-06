Amazon rolls out chatbot tools in race to dominate voice-powered tech
SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, will launch its first own-brand smartphone by the end of the year, building on the success of the Hudl tablet it launched last year, it said on Tuesday.
A spokesman for the firm said the Tesco smartphone would run on Google's Android software and would be pre-installed with Tesco services.
Tesco has sold over 500,000 Hudl tablets and plans to launch a second version later this year.
Last month the firm's chief executive Philip Clarke vowed to win back shoppers with millions of pounds of price cuts after posting a second year of falling profits.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
Bose Corp spies on its wireless headphone customers by using an app that tracks the music, podcasts and other audio they listen to, and violates their privacy rights by selling the information without permission, a lawsuit charged.