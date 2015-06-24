SEOUL Private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners, Carlyle Group (CG.O) and CVC Capital Partners were among 7 to 8 preliminary bidders for Tesco's (TSCO.L) South Korean unit, a Korean newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Korea Economic Daily said private equity firms MBK Partners, Goldman Sachs (GS.N) Principal Investment Area, TPG and snackmaker Orion Corp (001800.KS) were also among the preliminary bidders that expressed interest for the around $6 billion business, citing an unnamed investment banking source.

Tesco has hired HSBC (HSBA.L) to explore a sale of its South Korean operations, people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.

Spokesmen for Affinity, MBK, CVC and Orion could not be immediately reached. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)