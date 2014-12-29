Atlantia sells 10 percent of Italy motorway unit, option to sell further 2.5 percent
MILAN Italian toll-road group Atlantia said on Thursday it had sold a 10 percent stake in its Italian motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz .
LONDON British broadband provider TalkTalk (TALK.L) is in negotiations to buy grocer Tesco's (TSCO.L) loss-making video-streaming service Blinkbox to bolster its TV business, the Financial Times said on Monday.
Blinkbox, acquired by the supermarket chain in 2011 to provide Netflix-type movie, TV and music streaming, had been earmarked for sale or closure by Tesco Chief Executive Dave Lewis, a source familiar with the matter said in October.
Analysts expect Lewis to announce the disposal of non-core assets on Jan. 8, when he is due to outline his strategy for reviving the fortunes of Britain's biggest grocer.
Vodafone (VOD.L) had also looked at Blinkbox, which analysts say could be worth about 14 million pounds ($22 million), according to previous reports.
TalkTalk and Tesco declined to comment.
TORONTO Exiger, a firm that helps businesses monitor compliances such as money laundering regulations, has agreed to buy OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup that specializes in technology that helps businesses assess and manage risk.