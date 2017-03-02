Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory, which will produce batteries for the electric carmaker, in Sparks, Nevada, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II

Elon Musk, an active Twitter user, has been Tesla's mouthpiece to the public, informing them about the electric car maker's upcoming products and plans.

On Wednesday, in response to a letter by a fifth grade student, the founder and chief executive of Tesla made another announcement on the social media platform - the company will hold a contest for homemade advertisements.

Bria, daughter of Twitter user Steven, suggested that Musk should run a competition to find the best homemade commercial for Tesla, which has been averse to commercials.

"Thank you for the lovely letter. That sounds like a great idea. We'll do it!" Musk responded to the letter in a tweet. bit.ly/2mN9X3N

Bria, who aspires to be a politician, wrote in the letter that Tesla cars were the "best thing" she had ever seen and that she hoped to drive a Tesla car in the future.

"You could give the winners a year of free Supercharging or a Model 3 Easter Egg or something," Bria suggested in the letter, which was written for a school project.

"The cool part is that you still won't be taking the time and money to advertise for yourself," she wrote, adding "it would be so cool if you could hook me up with a Tesla t-shirt."

She also expressed her disappointment over Tesla cars not being sold in Michigan.

Steven, who shared the letter, is a journalist and a professor at Art Institute of Michigan, his Twitter account showed.

(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)