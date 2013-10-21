NEW YORK Tesoro Logistics LP said on Monday it still did not have a date to restart a North Dakota oil pipeline that ruptured in September and spilled 20,600 barrels of crude onto farmland.

The company said it is continuing to clean up the site of North Dakota's largest oil spill since the shale oil revolution in the state. So far, Tesoro has collected 3,400 barrels of oil of the spilt oil.

"We are moving forward with our repair plan and are working with PHMSA on a restart plan. We do not have an update on timing," Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee said in an email, referring to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

She said a portion of the six-inch pipeline has now been removed and sent for analysis.

The ruptured pipeline runs 35 miles from Tioga to Black Slough in North Dakota. It was built by BP Plc BP.L in 1993.

It is a part of Tesoro's "High Plains" pipeline system in North Dakota and Montana that gathers oil from the Bakken shale and delivers it to another pipeline and to Tesoro's 68,000 barrels-per-day Mandan refinery.

Texas-based Tesoro, a unit of Tesoro Corp, bought the pipeline and the refinery from BP in 2001.

