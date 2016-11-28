A sign bearing the logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen in its Jerusalem oral solid dosage plant (OSD) December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM Israel's Teva Pharmaceuticals has partnered with Tel Aviv-based Syqe Medical to market in Israel medical cannabis for pain management that is administered with an inhaler.

The companies said in a statement on Monday that this is the first time the medical cannabis sector has complied with pharmaceutical standards for inhalation, which is the most efficient means for administering the plant.

Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, will be the exclusive marketer and distributor in Israel of the inhaler developed by Syqe Medical. It will be available for home use pending approvals from the country's Ministry of Health.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)