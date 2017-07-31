FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 hours ago
U.S. FDA to review Teva and Celltrion's cancer biosimilar drug
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
July 31, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 19 hours ago

U.S. FDA to review Teva and Celltrion's cancer biosimilar drug

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A building belonging to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's biggest generic drugmaker and Israel's largest company, is seen in Jerusalem February 8, 2017.Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and South Korea's Celltrion said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review a biologics application for a biosimilar drug to treat breast cancer.

The companies said the FDA has accepted the filing of CT-P6 with regulatory action expected in the first half of 2018. [nBwc10YFha]

CT-P6, already approved by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, is a biosimilar -- a copy of a biotech drug -- to Roche Holding's breast cancer and gastric cancer treatment Herceptin. Earlier this month, an advisory panel to the FDA recommended approval of a Herceptin biosimilar from Mylan and Biocon.

Sales of Herceptin were 3.54 billion Swiss francs ($3.65 billion) in the first half of 2017.

Celltrion and Teva last year entered into an exclusive partnership to commercialize CT-P6 as well as CT-P10 -- a biosimilar to Roche's blockbuster biotech cancer drug Rituxan -- in the United States and Canada. The FDA is also reviewing a Biologics License Application for CT-P10, with action expected in the first half of 2018.

($1 = 0.9687 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Steven Scheer

