By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO, Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas Feb 12 The fight is on
between San Antonio police and a motorcycle rider who posted a
video on Facebook that shows him zooming through interstate
traffic at speeds up to 100 mph (160 kph) with a message: "Catch
me if you can."
The police, who are calling the biker a high-priority
suspect, have posted clips on their own Facebook site showing
him weaving in and out among cars on a busy San Antonio highway.
"When we catch him, he has a lot more to answer to, but we
want to get him off the street," said police spokesman, Sergeant
Javier Salazar.
Salazar says police believe the cyclist, based on the
Facebook page where the video was originally posted, is a man
facing two felony warrants and a misdemeanor warrant for family
violence.
The video, apparently taken by a helmet-mounted camera,
shows the motorcyclist on Interstate 35, zipping close to
oncoming cars and nearly side-swiping others.
In Texas, motorcycle riders must remain in the lanes of
traffic and are not allowed to drive down the center stripe of
the highway.
The posting on the police's page has unleashed a flood of
comments, including one that said "Run fool, run."
Salazar said: "When you call negative attention to yourself,
bad things happen."
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Gunna Dickson)