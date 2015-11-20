AUSTIN, Texas A tour bus carrying members of the rock band The Ghost Inside crashed head-on with a truck on a two-lane desert road in West Texas, killing the drivers of the vehicles and injuring 10 people, authorities said on Friday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the cause of the crash, which took place on Thursday about 15 miles (25 km) east of El Paso, has not yet been determined.

"All 5 band members and all members of the crew are alive and currently being treated for their injuries," a statement on The Ghost Inside Facebook page said. "Please keep them in your thoughts as well as their bus driver and those in the other vehicle who did not make it."

The Facebook post said all of the Los Angeles-based heavy metal band's U.S. shows on its current tour have been canceled.

The two people killed in the crash were bus driver Gregory Hoke of Texas and truck driver Steven Cunningham of New Mexico, the department said.

According to its tour schedule, the band played in Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday and was due to play in Phoenix on Friday.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Will Dunham and Bill Trott)