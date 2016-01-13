Luck wasn't on the side of a Texas man who ventured out to buy a lottery ticket this week.

The 67-year-old Fort Worth man was walking to a store in his neighborhood on Monday, in hopes of winning the upcoming $1.5-billion Powerball jackpot, when he fell through a deep hole at a construction site, landing in water at the bottom, the Fort Worth Police Department said.

The man's concerned family reported him missing after darkness fell, and during a search of the area, officers noticed the construction hole and found the man at the bottom of the 7-foot (2-m) opening, police said.

Officers were able to climb into the hole and give the man aid before pulling him to the surface, police said. His identity was not released.

"Because of the quick thinking and dedication the officers exhibited, this man and his family can say they truly won the biggest lottery of all!" the department said on Facebook.

