Novartis has assets to sell, investors wary of what it might buy
ZURICH As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.
BANGKOK Bank of Ayudhya Pcl (BAY.BK), Thailand's fifth-largest lender, denied a newspaper report that Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) (8306.T) had offered to buy General Electric's (GE.N) stake in it for 40 baht per share.
"The news is groundless," President Philip Tan told reporters on Thursday.
Thai-language Khao Hoon newspaper cited a financial market source as saying that MUFG would buy the 25.3 percent stake from GE Capital International Holding Corporation.
At the midsession break, Bank of Ayudhya shares were up 0.7 percent at 36 baht, outperforming a 1.6 percent drop in the broad index .SETI. The stock rose sharply on Wednesday on speculation over the stake sale, which could be worth $2 billion.
In addition to Mitsubishi UFJ, Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd KHAZA.UL is reported to be interested in buying the stake.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)
ZURICH ChemChina has accumulated nearly 95 percent of shares in Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta as part of its $43 billion tender offer, China's biggest foreign takeover to date.