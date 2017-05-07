A pet gets ready to run a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok, Thailand May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A pet runs during a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok, Thailand May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Pets sit after running a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok, Thailand May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Pets get ready before running a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok, Thailand May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK From tiny chihuahuas to 60 kg (130 lb) mastiffs, hundreds of dogs and their owners jogged through a Bangkok park on Sunday to raise money for charity.

Nobody was racing against the clock at the "Maa-Rathon" - maa is Thai for dog - and there was no prize for the fastest dog and owner around the 1.7 km (1.1 mile) course.

Entrants paid $30 per dog to raise funds for a new building at the Siriraj Hospital.

"This way dogs can also contribute to help humans," said organizer Pimpicha Utsahajit.

The event started early to avoid temperatures above 36 degrees Celsius (98 Fahrenheit) later in the day.

(Reporting by Juarawee Kittisilpa; Editing by Nick Macfie)