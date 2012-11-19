BANGKOK Thailand's economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 1.2 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months in spite of weak exports and factory output.

In the quarter, GDP expanded 3.0 percent from a year earlier.

Most economists think the central bank will hold its benchmark interest rate next week after a surprise quarter-point reduction on October 17 to boost flagging growth.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.9 percent and year-on-year growth of 3.1 percent.

On Monday, the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) revised the April-June growth pace to 2.8 percent on quarter, from 3.3 percent before, and the annual rate to 4.4 percent rather than 4.2 percent.

COMMENTARY:

USARA WILAIPICH, SENIOR ECONOMIST, STANDARD CHARTERED

"Continued expansion of economic activity in the third-quarter, albeit decelerating from revised 4.4 percent in second-quarter, should provide some time for the BOT to take a wait-and-see stance, and reassessing growth and inflation risks going forward. This would mean potentially no change in policy rate in the upcoming MPC meeting on November 28.

"We believe that policy rate will remain on an easing bias, although we do not expect the BOT to cut rate by another 25 basis points until the first half of 2013."

GUNDY CAHYADI, ECONOMIST, OCBC IN SINGAPORE:

"The moderation in growth is widely expected as export growth has moderated quite markedly in Q3 and the initial impact from the flood recovery efforts dissipated. But we figure that the secondary positive spillovers from the initial spike in investment seen this year are going to sustain support for domestic consumption into 2013. The key factor, which has kept our positive assessment on Thai growth, is the fact that manufacturers have returned to producing at their normal level domestically and that public sentiment has been fully restored (if not very close to the pre-crisis levels).

"There is still excess capacity in the economy though, and given the combination of growth potential and Thailand's status as a key manufacturing base for many MNCs, we expect decent growth momentum to sustain in 2013.

"Our, our 2013 GDP growth projection is at 4.3% yoy - lower than the 4.5-5.5% official forecast penciled in by the government. We expect the central bank to stand pat on its key policy rate next week, as we figure that the BOT has already done its part in delivering an insurance rate cut in the previous rate meeting."

RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST, SINGAPORE

"A slowdown in Q3 GDP is reflective of the challenging end-demand conditions for the external and manufacturing sectors, while domestically-oriented activity continues to exhibit strength.

"Barring the base effects driven bounce anticipated in Q4, growth will remain under pressure into next year given lack of material improvement to the Eurozone debt crisis, while U.S. finances come under pressure.

"On balance, the Thai government's pro-growth stance and BOT signaling shift to an accommodative gear signal that the economy has the room to cushion downside risks to growth.

"We expect the BoT to be on hold next week after a pre-emptive 25bps cut."

PIMONWAN MAHUJCHARIYAWONG, ECONOMIST, KASIKORN RESEARCH

"It is likely the BOT will adopt further easing of monetary policy to cut the rate by around 25 basis points but the timing could happen at the next MPC meeting or it could be next year because the export and manufacturing sector remain hard hit by the global economic slowdown and the recovery still has various risk factors. So the BOT may ease the rate to support steady growth in the domestic economy.

"In the final quarter, the global economic environment may not change that much from the previous quarter so recovery may be sluggish. Next year we think that the recovery of the Chinese economy will begin to support Thai exports from the start of the year and if the U.S. government can pass the fiscal cliff issue, the U.S. economy may pick up in the second half, supporting Thai export recovery as well. We think that next year the Thai economy will rely on public investment in infrastructure projects and GDP growth will stay 5 percent."

MARKET REACTION:

- The baht was at 30.66 to the U.S. dollar after the data, against 30.71 earlier. It has gained around 2.7 percent so far this year as investors have been drawn to assets in Southeast Asia's relatively resilient economies.

- The stock market .SETI was up 0.3 percent for the day at 03157 GMT. The benchmark index has surged about 25 percent this year, the best performer in the region.

CONTEXT:

- Economists had forecast growth in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy would slow to 0.9 percent in July-September from the previous three months and 3.1 percent from a year earlier as exports fell and domestic demand for repairs and replacements after devastating flooding in late 2011 waned.

- In the second quarter, the economy expanded by a revised 2.8 percent from the first and by a revised 4.4 percent year-on-year, buoyed largely by reconstruction spending after the floods.

- The floods swamped industrial zones, badly hitting car and electronics firms, many of them big exporters. As a result, the economy grew by only 0.1 percent in 2011.

- Although industry is broadly back to normal after the floods, softer global demand has started to bite into exports, which are equal to more than 60 percent of GDP each year. Industrial goods account for 65 percent of total shipments.

- Last month, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) cut its 2012 export growth forecast to 4.4 percent from 7 percent and that for 2013 to 9 percent from 10.8 percent.

- The BOT left its GDP growth forecast at 5.7 percent for 2012 but lowered that for 2013 to 4.6 percent from 5 percent.

- The BOT's monetary policy committee (MPC) cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent on October 17 to support growth.

- The MPC next meets on November 28. Some economists expect the policy rate to be left on hold for now but others think a cut is possible at some point if key indicators show more weakness. (Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)