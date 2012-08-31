BANGKOK The Bank of Thailand's GDP and export growth forecasts for this year are "on the high side" but, if the economy proves weaker than expected, the central bank has room to support it with lower interest rates, a deputy governor said on Friday.

The export-driven economy may still grow by around 5.7 percent this year, helped by domestic demand, but the export growth projection of 7 percent may be out of reach, Deputy Governor Suchada Kirakul told Reuters in an interview.

She said the projections would be reviewed at a Monetary Policy Committee meeting next Wednesday. Most economists expect the benchmark interest rate to be left unchanged for a fifth meeting.

"We revised our GDP growth forecast to 5.7 percent just last month, so it will probably stay around that level. But what may come down is the export forecast. But positive factors may come from the domestic side and higher spending," she said.

The central bank cut its export growth forecast from 8 percent at its last policy meeting on July 25.

Central bank data on Friday showed shipments fell for the second straight month in July, declining 3.9 percent from a year earlier. They have been weak all year as industry has not yet fully recovered from bad flooding in late 2011.

However, investment and consumption continued to increase due to government stimulus measures and easy monetary conditions.

"Well-supported domestic demand is expected to cushion the Thai economy" to some extent against the effects of the global economic crisis, the central bank said in a statement.

Suchada said recent international data was mixed.

"While there are signs the U.S. economy is not as bad as it was, ASEAN or emerging markets are also less good," she said.

Japan, South Korea and Taiwan have all reported big drops in exports as global demand falters.

On August 20, the National Economic and Social Development Board, which compiles GDP data, slashed its export growth forecast to 7.3 percent for this year from 15.1 percent. But it changed its GDP growth projection only slightly to 5.5-6.0 percent from 5.5-6.5 percent.

Exports grew 16.4 percent in 2011 but gross domestic product grew just 0.1 percent due to the floods.

Suchada said domestic demand and government spending would be vital to help sustain economic growth.

"Consumption should continue but we want to see faster government investment," she said.

AMMUNITION IN RESERVE

Suchada said global risks had increased and the situation in Europe remained uncertain.

"As problems in the external economy may be prolonged, we will probably have to keep our ammunition in reserve and use it if the need arises," said Suchada, one of the seven members of the policy committee.

She said interest rate changes took time to have any effect.

"It will take three to four quarters. So this factor will also be considered," she said.

The central bank has left its benchmark interest rate at 3 percent since cutting in November and January to help firms recover from the floods, which devastated industry.

Most economists expect rates to be left on hold all year, although some say a cut might be possible in coming months, given Europe's deepening crisis and the impact on world trade.

However, the central bank needs to keep an eye on inflation.

"Overall, given an expansionary fiscal policy and the firm consumption sector, premature rate cuts run the risk of unmooring inflationary expectations -- a risk that the BOT might not be willing to take at this juncture. We look for it to stand pat on rates next week," said Radhika Rao, an economist at Forecast in Singapore.

Suchada said price pressures had moderated and the central bank stuck to its forecast of headline inflation of 2.9 percent and core inflation of 2.2 percent this year.

It aims to keep core inflation -- which strips out energy and food prices -- in a range of 0.5-3.0 percent and sets monetary policy to achieve that.

Inflation has been held down by government price controls and subsidies.

