Workers walk near a construction site of Bangkok mass transit in Bangkok September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK Thailand's prime minister said on Wednesday he expected economic growth of 2-3 percent next year as the global economy recovers.

General Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters that the economy was expected to grow around 1 percent this year, as suggested by the state planning agency.

But his 2015 growth projection is much lower than the 3.5-4.5 percent predicted by the planning agency and 4.8 percent by the central bank.

(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)