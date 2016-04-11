When Noah meets Emma: Top U.S. baby names for 2016
NEW YORK When 18-year-olds register as first-time voters in the 2034 U.S. congressional elections, many of the signatures will include the names Emma and Noah.
AYUTTHAY, Thailand - - Colorfully painted elephants sprayed onlookers with water, kicking off the Songkran water festival in Thailand's ancient Ayutthaya Province on Monday.
Painted with flowers, the elephants slurped up water and sprayed adults and children in the scorching day heat.
Thai authorities have this year asked organizers of the festival, which marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year, to reduce the amount of water used as a drought perseveres. The elephants have been trained to suck up less water and aim more carefully.
NEW YORK When 18-year-olds register as first-time voters in the 2034 U.S. congressional elections, many of the signatures will include the names Emma and Noah.
LOS ANGELES Fringed capes, pleated skirts and bolero hats peppered the runway at the Dior Cruise 2018 collection on Thursday as the luxury Parisian label spun its own twist on music festival fashion.