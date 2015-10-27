Walkies! Big dogs and small join Bangkok fun run
BANGKOK From tiny chihuahuas to 60 kg (130 lb) mastiffs, hundreds of dogs and their owners jogged through a Bangkok park on Sunday to raise money for charity.
CHONBURI, Thailand - Spectators cheered as water buffalos stormed to the finish line at the 2015 buffalo races during a festival that began more than a century ago.
"You have to try to let the buffalos dash out before the competitors," said professional jockey Niwat Saengkam. "I was the champion last year and I intend to keep the title this year."
In addition to the races that can increase the value of the winning animals, the festival includes parades and other cultural events.
BRUSSELS An interactive museum exploring Europe's diverse history of wars, the EU and even Brexit opens to the public in Brussels on Saturday, trying to tell the story of the continent from a non-national perspective.