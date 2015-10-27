CHONBURI, Thailand - Spectators cheered as water buffalos stormed to the finish line at the 2015 buffalo races during a festival that began more than a century ago.

"You have to try to let the buffalos dash out before the competitors," said professional jockey Niwat Saengkam. "I was the champion last year and I intend to keep the title this year."

In addition to the races that can increase the value of the winning animals, the festival includes parades and other cultural events.