Chocolate's sweet history on display at New York museum
From cacao beans to truffles, the history of chocolate has been curated inside New York's first museum dedicated to the sweet treat.
BANGKOK - About 80 long-tailed, mischievous, long-tailed macaque monkeys will be relocated from a community outside Thailand’s capital and released into the wild and preservation areas.
People complained that the monkeys were loud and causing trouble by rummaging through their homes looking for food.
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said the animals will go through health checks before they are released.
From cacao beans to truffles, the history of chocolate has been curated inside New York's first museum dedicated to the sweet treat.
LONDON For the world's super-rich, the investment of choice is increasingly a very rare naturally pink diamond, an asset class that this year has set records at auction.