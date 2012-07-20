BANGKOK Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl PTTE.BK (PTTEP), said on Friday it would offer up to 650 million new shares to raise billions of dollars to finance its global expansion and secure oil and gas reserves.

PTTEP, set to complete next week a $1.9 billion takeover of Cove Energy Plc COVE.L, would offer 403.4 million shares to its parent PTT Pcl (PTT.BK) and another 214.44 million to the public, it said in a statement.

PTTEP did not say how much would be raised from the share sales and did not mention the Cove takeover.

State-controlled PTT, the country's top energy firm, said in a separate statement it would support PTTEP's capital raising and maintain its 65.29 percent stake in the upstream unit.

PTTEP has been under pressure to raise funds to finance its massive investments as part of its drive to triple its production to 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2020.

The Cove deal will enable PTTEP to gain access to massive gas finds off the coast of east Africa after Royal Dutch/Shell (RDSa.L) bowed out of a five-month bidding war. IDnL2E8IGG54

