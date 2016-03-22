Facebook fined 150,000 euros by French data watchdog
PARIS Facebook has been fined 150,000 euros ($166,000) by France's data protection watchdog for failing to prevent its users' data being accessed by advertisers.
BANGKOK Shares in Thailand's top three mobile telecoms operators surged 5-10 percent on Tuesday after broadband Internet firm Jasmine International missed a deadline for an initial payment toward a $2.1 billion fee for a 4G mobile license.
Market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl saw its stock shoot up 5 percent, while second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl climbed 10 percent, outperforming a 0.44 percent gain of the main Thai index.
Third-ranked True Corp's stock was 1.2 percent higher, while Jasmine shares were suspended from trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.