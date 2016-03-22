BANGKOK Shares in Thailand's top three mobile telecoms operators surged 5-10 percent on Tuesday after broadband Internet firm Jasmine International missed a deadline for an initial payment toward a $2.1 billion fee for a 4G mobile license.

Market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl saw its stock shoot up 5 percent, while second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl climbed 10 percent, outperforming a 0.44 percent gain of the main Thai index.

Third-ranked True Corp's stock was 1.2 percent higher, while Jasmine shares were suspended from trading on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)