(L-R) Actors Leslie Odom Jr, Phillipa Soo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson greet spectators after performing Hamilton in New York July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda greets spectators after taking part in his last performance with Hamilton in New York July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

LONDON After 11 Tony awards, a Pulitzer prize and plenty of critical acclaim, Lin-Manuel Miranda bowed out of his hit Broadway show "Hamilton", the pop culture phenomenon based on U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton, at the weekend.

Miranda - visibly moved on stage - debuted shorter locks soon after his last performance in the musical on Saturday. He has already lined up his next gig, playing a street lamplighter in Disney's upcoming "Mary Poppins Returns" sequel.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)