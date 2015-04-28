NEW YORK Following is a list of nominees in major categories for Broadway's annual Tony awards, which will be handed out at Radio City Music Hall on June 7:
Best musical:
"An American in Paris"
"Fun Home"
"Something Rotten!"
"The Visit"
Best play:
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," Simon Stephens
"Disgraced," Ayad Akhtar
"Hand to God," Robert Askins
"Wolf Hall Parts One & Two," Hilary Mantel and Mike Poulton
Best revival of a musical:
"The King and I"
"On the Town"
"On the Twentieth Century"
Best revival of a play:
"The Elephant Man"
"Skylight"
"This Is Our Youth"
"You Can't Take It with You"
Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:
Kristin Chenoweth, "On the Twentieth Century"
Leanne Cope, "An American in Paris"
Beth Malone, "Fun Home"
Kelli O'Hara, "The King and I"
Chita Rivera, "The Visit"
Best performance by a leading actor in a musical
Michael Cerveris, "Fun Home"
Robert Fairchild, "An American in Paris"
Brian d'Arcy James, "Something Rotten!"
Ken Watanabe, "The King and I"
Tony Yazbeck, "On the Town"
Best performance by a leading actor in a play:
Steven Boyer, “Hand to God”
Bradley Cooper, “The Elephant Man”
Bill Nighy, “Skylight”
Alexander Sharp, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”
Best performance by a leading actress in a play:
Geneva Carr, “Hand to God”
Helen Mirren, “The Audience”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Heidi Chronicles”
Carey Mulligan, “Skylight”
Ruth Wilson, “Constellations”
Best direction of a musical:
Sam Gold, "Fun Home"
Casey Nicholaw, "Something Rotten!"
John Rando, "On the Town"
Bartlett Sher, "The King and I"
Christopher Wheeldon, "An American in Paris"
Best direction of a play:
Stephen Daldry, "Skylight"
Marianne Elliott, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"
Scott Ellis, "You Can't Take It with You"
Jeremy Herrin, "Wolf Hall Parts One & Two"
Moritz von Stuelpnagel, "Hand to God"
Best book of a musical:
"An American in Paris," Craig Lucas
"Fun Home," Lisa Kron
"Something Rotten!," Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell
"The Visit," Terrence McNally
Best original score:
"Fun Home," Jeanine Tesori, Lisa Kron
"The Last Ship," Sting
"Something Rotten!" Wayne Kirkpatrick, Karey Kirkpatrick
"The Visit," John Kander, Fred Ebb
Best choreography:
"On the Town"
"The King and I"
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"
"Something Rotten!"
"An American in Paris"
