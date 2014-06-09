The 2014 Tony Award winners, including Neil Patrick Harris (3rd R) greet each other onstage during the conclusion of the show during the American Theatre Wing's 68th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK Following is a list of winners in key categories of the Tony Awards, the highest honors on Broadway, announced on Sunday.

The Tony Awards are presented by the theatre industry association, The Broadway League, and the American Theatre Wing, a not-for-profit organization.

Best play

"All The Way"

Best musical

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder"

Best book of a musical

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder"

Best original score

Jason Robert Brown "The Bridges of Madison County"

Best revival of a play

"A Raisin in the Sun"

Best revival of a musical

"Hedwig and the Angry Inch"

Best actor in a leading role in a play

Bryan Cranston "All The Way"

Best actress in a leading role in a play

Audra McDonald "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill"

Best actor in a leading role in a musical

Neil Patrick Harris "Hedwig and the Angry Inch"

Best actress in a leading role in a musical

Jessie Mueller "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical"

Best actor in a featured role in a play

Mark Rylance "Twelfth Night"

Best actress in a featured role in a play

Sophie Okonedo "A Raisin in the Sun"

Best actor in a featured role in a musical

James Monroe Iglehart "Aladdin"

Best actress in a featured role in a musical

Lena Hall "Hedwig and the Angry Inch"

Best director of a play

Kenny Leon "A Raisin in the Sun"

Best director of a musical

Darko Tresnjak "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder"

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)