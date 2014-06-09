Havana walls brought to life with murals of wide-eyed children
HAVANA The gigantic black and white portraits of children started appearing on walls around a suburban neighborhood of Havana two years ago, the work of Cuban artist Maisel Lopez.
NEW YORK Following is a list of winners in key categories of the Tony Awards, the highest honors on Broadway, announced on Sunday.
The Tony Awards are presented by the theatre industry association, The Broadway League, and the American Theatre Wing, a not-for-profit organization.
Best play
"All The Way"
Best musical
"A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder"
Best book of a musical
"A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder"
Best original score
Jason Robert Brown "The Bridges of Madison County"
Best revival of a play
"A Raisin in the Sun"
Best revival of a musical
"Hedwig and the Angry Inch"
Best actor in a leading role in a play
Bryan Cranston "All The Way"
Best actress in a leading role in a play
Audra McDonald "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill"
Best actor in a leading role in a musical
Neil Patrick Harris "Hedwig and the Angry Inch"
Best actress in a leading role in a musical
Jessie Mueller "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical"
Best actor in a featured role in a play
Mark Rylance "Twelfth Night"
Best actress in a featured role in a play
Sophie Okonedo "A Raisin in the Sun"
Best actor in a featured role in a musical
James Monroe Iglehart "Aladdin"
Best actress in a featured role in a musical
Lena Hall "Hedwig and the Angry Inch"
Best director of a play
Kenny Leon "A Raisin in the Sun"
Best director of a musical
Darko Tresnjak "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder"
