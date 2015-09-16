LONDON Pop singer Cyndi Lauper and actor and writer Harvey Fierstein bring their Tony Award winning musical "Kinky Boots" to London, saying the song and dance show about a struggling British shoe factory has come "home".

The singer and playwright collaborated on bringing the 2005 film to the Broadway stage, and the show won them several Tony Awards, including best musical and a best original score prize for composer Lauper.

Now "Kinky Boots" comes to London, presenting the story about a failing shoe factory reinventing itself by making boots for drag queens to West End audiences.

Fierstein, who has won Tony awards for hit shows such as "La Cage aux Folles" and "Hairspray" said it was particularly poignant for the musical to open in London, as the story is set in England.

"You're sitting in New York writing a show ... and you're imagining stuff and now here we are," he said at the show's London premiere on Tuesday night. "We've brought the show home."

Writing a musical was a new challenge for "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" singer Lauper who has won two Grammy Awards over her 30 years plus career.

"I think that music is like cooking. You can add a lot of stuff in there and it becomes more flavorful, it becomes more exciting to me," Lauper told Reuters in an interview.

Asked about doing more musicals in the future, Lauper, 62, said that while "there's a lot of other stuff on the table", her first port of call is a new album in a new genre.

"Right after this, in October I'm going to do an album I've wanted to do for like 20 years," she said.

"I'm going to go do a country record."

