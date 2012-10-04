Pfizer hikes U.S. prices of 91 drugs by average 20 percent in 2017: Financial Times
Pfizer Inc has hiked the price of nearly a hundred drugs by an average of 20 percent so far this year in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
The Medicines Co said it discontinued a mid-stage study of its experimental drug to reduce blood loss during surgery due to evidence of risk to patients.
Shares of the company fell 4 percent in extended trade, after closing at $26.64 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
Medicines Co, known for its blood thinner Angiomax, did not disclose the nature of the safety issues.
The company said it is assessing all patient data from the study to determine the cause of the safety issues and any potential link to the drug.
The study testing the drug, codenamed MDCO-2010, had recruited 44 of a planned 90 patients in the first stage, the company said.
Medicines Co said it informed health regulators in Germany and Switzerland, where patients had been enrolled.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Pfizer Inc has hiked the price of nearly a hundred drugs by an average of 20 percent so far this year in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
CHICAGO Women who have had breast cancer often forego pregnancy for fear that it will increase the chances of their cancer coming back.